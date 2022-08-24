'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' tops Netflix chart for non-English series for 4th consecutive week
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The hit legal drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" has topped Netflix's latest weekly viewership chart of non-English TV shows for the fourth consecutive week even after it finished airing in South Korea, the global video streaming service said Wednesday.
The TV sensation, which aired every Wednesday and Thursday on the cable channel ENA from June 29 to Aug. 18, marked 77.43 million hours of viewing for the week of Aug. 15-21 to lead Netflix's official top 10 list for non-English TV programs available on the service, according to the company.
It is the 16-part Korean show's sixth No. 1 finish. The drama failed to make it onto the top 10 list in the first week of its release but rose to the top in the second week boosted by favorable reviews. It has since stayed atop the list except for its fourth week (July 18-24), when it placed second after the Spanish show "Alba."
"Woo" revolves around a lawyer named Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), who is brilliant with an outstanding memory but lacks social skills and empathy due to being on the autism spectrum.
Coming in a distant second on the latest chart was the Mexican crime drama "High Heat," which garnered 27.68 million hours of viewing.
It was followed by "A Model Family," Netflix's new Korean-language original starring Jung Woo with 19.77 million hours of viewing. The Korean fantasy "Alchemy of Souls" ranked fifth with 18.04 million hours of viewing.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
Russian military aircraft enter Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: S. Korean military
-
Yoon promises to prevent similar tragedies after deaths of mother, 2 daughters
-
(URGENT) Russian military aircraft enters Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: South Korean military
-
(LEAD) Chinese ambassador stresses respect for each other's 'core interests' amid THAAD spat
-
Chinese ambassador stresses respect for each other's 'core interests' amid THAAD spat