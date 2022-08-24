Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 24, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/23 Cloudy 30

Incheon 27/22 Cloudy 30

Suwon 27/23 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 26/23 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 25/23 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 27/20 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 26/21 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 27/23 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 29/24 Rain 30

Jeju 30/26 Cloudy 0

Daegu 24/22 Rain 30

Busan 26/23 Rain 60

