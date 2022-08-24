S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 100,000 for 2nd day amid resurgence woes
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases stayed above 100,000 for the second straight day Wednesday amid concerns over a resurgence of the omicron subvariant.
The country added 139,883 new COVID-19 infections, including 456 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 22,588,640, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Daily infections jumped to 180,763 cases last Wednesday from 84,099 a day earlier. The daily tally then fell over the past five days, tallying 59,046 on Monday. but rebounded to 150,258 on Tuesday.
The country reported 63 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 26,224, the KDCA said. The fatality rate stood at 0.12 percent.
The number of critically ill patients came to 573, up 86 from the previous day.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
-
Russian military aircraft enter Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: S. Korean military
-
Yoon promises to prevent similar tragedies after deaths of mother, 2 daughters
-
(URGENT) Russian military aircraft enters Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: South Korean military
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns against speculative bets amid won's sharp fall