The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 August 24, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.25 2.25
1-M 2.39 2.38
2-M 2.54 2.53
3-M 2.71 2.69
6-M 3.13 3.10
12-M 3.48 3.45
(END)
