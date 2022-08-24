Samsung C&T bags 800 bln-won solar project deal from Qatar
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean builder Samsung C&T Corp. said Wednesday it has clinched an 800 billion-won (US$598 million) deal to build a massive solar farm in Qatar.
Under the deal with Qatar's state-run QatarEnergy, the construction unit of Samsung Group will construct a 417-megawatt solar power plant in Mesaieed, some 40 kilometers south of the Qatari capital of Doha.
It will also build a 458-megawatt solar power plant in Ras Laffan, an industrial complex about 80 km north of Doha.
Samsung C&T said the two solar power plants will be built on a combined 10-square-kilometer lot of land equivalent to the size of 1,400 football fields, with 1.6 million solar panels to be installed.
Ground will be broken in September for completion in November 2024.
Samsung C&T said electricity generated from the solar power plants will be supplied to energy facilities in QatarEnergy-owned industrial parks and Qatar's national power grid.
Samsung C&T has been bolstering its future-business portfolio, including new renewable energy development, green hydrogen and ammonia, as well as small modular reactors, a type of lower-maintenance nuclear fission reactor that is smaller than conventional reactors.
(END)
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(3rd LD) Yoon replaces senior press affairs secretary
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
Russian military aircraft enter Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: S. Korean military
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
(URGENT) Russian military aircraft enters Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: South Korean military
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
(LEAD) Chinese ambassador stresses respect for each other's 'core interests' amid THAAD spat