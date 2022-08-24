Military reports 1,748 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:08 August 24, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,748 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 255,774, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,177 from the Army, 231 from the Air Force, 131 from the Navy, 105 from the Marine Corps and 97 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also four cases from the ministry, two from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 9,513 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(3rd LD) Yoon replaces senior press affairs secretary
Most Saved
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
Russian military aircraft enter Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: S. Korean military
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
(URGENT) Russian military aircraft enters Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: South Korean military
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
(LEAD) Chinese ambassador stresses respect for each other's 'core interests' amid THAAD spat