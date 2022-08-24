Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seventeen to drop collaborative single with British singer Anne-Marie

All News 14:01 August 24, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Seventeen will unveil a collaborative project with British singer-songwriter Anne-Marie this week, the group's agency said Wednesday.

"_World (Feat. Anne-Marie)," a variation of the lead track of Seventeen's fourth full-length album "Sector 17," will hit music services at 1 p.m. Friday, according to Pledis Entertainment.

Anne-Marie became the first foreign pop artist to top South Korea's benchmark Circle Chart in 2019 for her hit song "2002."

A promotional image for "_World (Feat. Anne-Marie)," an upcoming collaborative single between Seventeen and British singer-songwriter Anne-Marie, provided by Pledis Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Seventeen #collaboaration #Anne-Marie
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!