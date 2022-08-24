KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 591,000 UP 4,000
GS Retail 24,550 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 4,730 DN 45
HtlShilla 71,000 UP 1,200
Hanmi Science 40,350 UP 500
Ottogi 498,000 UP 18,000
DongwonInd 230,000 DN 500
LS 67,100 UP 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES147000 UP2500
GC Corp 159,000 DN 500
GS E&C 30,250 UP 350
KPIC 125,500 UP 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,530 UP 100
SKC 126,500 UP 2,000
Hanwha 30,800 UP 150
DB HiTek 43,350 UP 50
CJ 78,300 UP 300
SK hynix 93,200 DN 400
Youngpoong 591,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 46,650 UP 1,050
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,500 DN 500
SamsungF&MIns 196,000 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,050 DN 50
Kogas 44,800 0
Meritz Insurance 37,450 DN 850
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 69,500 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 36,100 UP 800
HITEJINRO 30,000 UP 50
Yuhan 55,800 UP 100
SLCORP 34,450 DN 1,400
CJ LOGISTICS 121,500 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,950 DN 50
DOOSAN 85,500 UP 300
DL 66,400 DN 400
KIA CORP. 76,600 DN 800
LX INT 39,900 UP 950
DongkukStlMill 13,350 0
TaihanElecWire 1,810 UP 45
Hyundai M&F INS 33,450 DN 300
Daesang 23,100 UP 350
