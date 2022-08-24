KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKNetworks 4,350 UP 160
ORION Holdings 15,000 DN 50
DB INSURANCE 61,200 DN 800
SamsungElec 59,000 DN 100
NHIS 9,790 0
LOTTE 39,150 UP 250
GCH Corp 18,800 0
LotteChilsung 155,500 UP 1,500
HyundaiMtr 188,000 DN 1,000
AmoreG 33,900 UP 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,500 0
POSCO Holdings 245,500 DN 2,500
Daewoong 24,550 UP 100
TaekwangInd 843,000 DN 16,000
KCC 303,500 UP 5,500
SKBP 71,000 UP 200
KAL 25,900 UP 600
LG Corp. 81,300 DN 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 166,000 UP 7,000
Boryung 10,300 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 70,200 UP 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,300 UP 50
Shinsegae 213,000 DN 2,000
Nongshim 311,500 UP 18,000
SGBC 50,600 DN 100
Hyosung 74,700 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,400 UP 4,600
SSANGYONGCNE 6,870 UP 10
KG DONGBU STL 12,850 UP 1,050
Hanssem 53,000 DN 400
F&F 143,000 DN 1,500
KSOE 98,800 UP 4,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,300 UP 2,200
MS IND 21,750 UP 1,550
OCI 133,000 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 61,300 UP 3,700
KorZinc 580,000 UP 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,210 UP 80
HyundaiMipoDock 116,000 UP 2,500
IS DONGSEO 36,700 UP 450
