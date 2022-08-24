SKNetworks 4,350 UP 160

ORION Holdings 15,000 DN 50

DB INSURANCE 61,200 DN 800

SamsungElec 59,000 DN 100

NHIS 9,790 0

LOTTE 39,150 UP 250

GCH Corp 18,800 0

LotteChilsung 155,500 UP 1,500

HyundaiMtr 188,000 DN 1,000

AmoreG 33,900 UP 200

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,500 0

POSCO Holdings 245,500 DN 2,500

Daewoong 24,550 UP 100

TaekwangInd 843,000 DN 16,000

KCC 303,500 UP 5,500

SKBP 71,000 UP 200

KAL 25,900 UP 600

LG Corp. 81,300 DN 400

POSCO CHEMICAL 166,000 UP 7,000

Boryung 10,300 DN 50

LOTTE Fine Chem 70,200 UP 600

HYUNDAI STEEL 32,300 UP 50

Shinsegae 213,000 DN 2,000

Nongshim 311,500 UP 18,000

SGBC 50,600 DN 100

Hyosung 74,700 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,400 UP 4,600

SSANGYONGCNE 6,870 UP 10

KG DONGBU STL 12,850 UP 1,050

Hanssem 53,000 DN 400

F&F 143,000 DN 1,500

KSOE 98,800 UP 4,200

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,300 UP 2,200

MS IND 21,750 UP 1,550

OCI 133,000 UP 1,000

LS ELECTRIC 61,300 UP 3,700

KorZinc 580,000 UP 9,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,210 UP 80

HyundaiMipoDock 116,000 UP 2,500

IS DONGSEO 36,700 UP 450

(MORE)