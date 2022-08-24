S-Oil 103,500 UP 4,400

LG Innotek 326,000 UP 2,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 179,000 UP 2,000

HMM 22,050 0

HYUNDAI WIA 68,500 0

KumhoPetrochem 133,000 UP 6,000

SamsungElecMech 135,000 UP 1,000

S-1 59,100 DN 200

ZINUS 45,000 DN 200

Hanchem 226,000 UP 1,500

Mobis 209,000 DN 2,000

DWS 56,600 UP 800

HANWHA AEROSPACE 75,800 UP 3,400

KEPCO 20,350 DN 550

SamsungSecu 33,800 UP 50

SKTelecom 51,200 UP 100

HyundaiElev 28,500 UP 850

SAMSUNG SDS 129,000 DN 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 59,000 UP 2,000

KUMHOTIRE 3,450 DN 30

Hanon Systems 10,250 0

SK 232,500 UP 7,000

Handsome 27,900 UP 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 70,700 UP 900

Asiana Airlines 14,650 UP 250

ShinpoongPharm 25,850 DN 650

COWAY 62,500 DN 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 99,600 UP 100

IBK 9,640 UP 70

DONGSUH 24,450 DN 300

SamsungEng 23,200 UP 600

SAMSUNG C&T 123,000 UP 4,000

PanOcean 5,290 DN 40

SAMSUNG CARD 31,500 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 22,250 UP 50

KT 38,600 DN 550

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL28050 UP550

LOTTE TOUR 11,700 UP 650

LG Uplus 12,150 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 61,300 UP 300

