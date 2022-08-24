KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-Oil 103,500 UP 4,400
LG Innotek 326,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 179,000 UP 2,000
HMM 22,050 0
HYUNDAI WIA 68,500 0
KumhoPetrochem 133,000 UP 6,000
SamsungElecMech 135,000 UP 1,000
S-1 59,100 DN 200
ZINUS 45,000 DN 200
Hanchem 226,000 UP 1,500
Mobis 209,000 DN 2,000
DWS 56,600 UP 800
HANWHA AEROSPACE 75,800 UP 3,400
KEPCO 20,350 DN 550
SamsungSecu 33,800 UP 50
SKTelecom 51,200 UP 100
HyundaiElev 28,500 UP 850
SAMSUNG SDS 129,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 59,000 UP 2,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,450 DN 30
Hanon Systems 10,250 0
SK 232,500 UP 7,000
Handsome 27,900 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 70,700 UP 900
Asiana Airlines 14,650 UP 250
ShinpoongPharm 25,850 DN 650
COWAY 62,500 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 99,600 UP 100
IBK 9,640 UP 70
DONGSUH 24,450 DN 300
SamsungEng 23,200 UP 600
SAMSUNG C&T 123,000 UP 4,000
PanOcean 5,290 DN 40
SAMSUNG CARD 31,500 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 22,250 UP 50
KT 38,600 DN 550
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL28050 UP550
LOTTE TOUR 11,700 UP 650
LG Uplus 12,150 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,300 UP 300
