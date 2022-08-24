KT&G 82,200 UP 100

Doosan Enerbility 21,600 DN 400

Doosanfc 38,750 UP 1,750

KEPCO E&C 71,900 DN 800

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,100 DN 200

LGELECTRONICS 98,100 DN 100

Celltrion 193,500 DN 500

TKG Huchems 21,850 DN 300

DAEWOONG PHARM 176,500 UP 6,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,400 DN 500

LGCHEM 614,000 DN 6,000

KIH 57,800 DN 100

LG Display 15,400 UP 150

Kangwonland 26,450 UP 250

NAVER 241,500 UP 500

Kakao 74,900 UP 100

NCsoft 361,000 DN 2,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 52,500 UP 3,150

COSMAX 62,000 UP 400

KIWOOM 82,900 DN 300

DSME 21,950 UP 400

HDSINFRA 5,690 UP 110

DWEC 5,220 UP 80

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,700 0

CJ CheilJedang 414,000 UP 10,000

KEPCO KPS 43,000 UP 200

LG H&H 673,000 DN 5,000

GS 45,350 UP 300

LIG Nex1 99,300 UP 5,100

Fila Holdings 30,050 UP 50

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 176,000 UP 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 38,850 UP 1,100

HANWHA LIFE 2,290 DN 15

AMOREPACIFIC 121,500 DN 1,500

FOOSUNG 16,750 UP 250

SK Innovation 205,000 UP 2,500

KBFinancialGroup 50,400 UP 1,400

Youngone Corp 43,900 UP 100

CSWIND 69,000 UP 3,600

GKL 15,900 UP 600

(MORE)