KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 82,200 UP 100
Doosan Enerbility 21,600 DN 400
Doosanfc 38,750 UP 1,750
KEPCO E&C 71,900 DN 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,100 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 98,100 DN 100
Celltrion 193,500 DN 500
TKG Huchems 21,850 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 176,500 UP 6,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,400 DN 500
LGCHEM 614,000 DN 6,000
KIH 57,800 DN 100
LG Display 15,400 UP 150
Kangwonland 26,450 UP 250
NAVER 241,500 UP 500
Kakao 74,900 UP 100
NCsoft 361,000 DN 2,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 52,500 UP 3,150
COSMAX 62,000 UP 400
KIWOOM 82,900 DN 300
DSME 21,950 UP 400
HDSINFRA 5,690 UP 110
DWEC 5,220 UP 80
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,700 0
CJ CheilJedang 414,000 UP 10,000
KEPCO KPS 43,000 UP 200
LG H&H 673,000 DN 5,000
GS 45,350 UP 300
LIG Nex1 99,300 UP 5,100
Fila Holdings 30,050 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 176,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,850 UP 1,100
HANWHA LIFE 2,290 DN 15
AMOREPACIFIC 121,500 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 16,750 UP 250
SK Innovation 205,000 UP 2,500
KBFinancialGroup 50,400 UP 1,400
Youngone Corp 43,900 UP 100
CSWIND 69,000 UP 3,600
GKL 15,900 UP 600
(MORE)
-
