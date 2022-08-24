KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KOLON IND 52,000 UP 500
HanmiPharm 301,000 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 28,800 UP 700
SD Biosensor 34,800 DN 150
Meritz Financial 29,250 DN 1,250
BNK Financial Group 6,710 UP 40
emart 100,000 DN 500
Hansae 16,250 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY367 00 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 37,200 DN 300
PIAM 36,550 UP 400
HANJINKAL 58,400 0
CHONGKUNDANG 85,800 DN 800
DoubleUGames 39,350 UP 300
MANDO 53,300 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 828,000 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 34,800 UP 350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,050 UP 300
Netmarble 63,700 UP 500
KRAFTON 241,000 DN 2,500
HD HYUNDAI 62,200 UP 1,800
ORION 101,000 DN 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,350 UP 1,900
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,300 UP 400
BGF Retail 163,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 95,700 DN 700
HDC-OP 12,250 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 313,500 UP 4,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 403,000 UP 4,500
HANILCMT 15,250 UP 750
SKBS 113,500 UP 4,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,200 UP 150
KakaoBank 28,300 UP 500
HYBE 176,000 UP 3,500
SK ie technology 84,300 DN 200
LG Energy Solution 451,000 UP 6,000
DL E&C 41,050 UP 750
kakaopay 64,500 UP 200
K Car 20,650 UP 150
SKSQUARE 40,500 UP 100
(END)
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
Russian military aircraft enter Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: S. Korean military
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
(URGENT) Russian military aircraft enters Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: South Korean military
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns against speculative bets amid won's sharp fall