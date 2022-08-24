KOLON IND 52,000 UP 500

HanmiPharm 301,000 UP 2,000

POONGSAN 28,800 UP 700

SD Biosensor 34,800 DN 150

Meritz Financial 29,250 DN 1,250

BNK Financial Group 6,710 UP 40

emart 100,000 DN 500

Hansae 16,250 0

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY367 00 DN500

KOLMAR KOREA 37,200 DN 300

PIAM 36,550 UP 400

HANJINKAL 58,400 0

CHONGKUNDANG 85,800 DN 800

DoubleUGames 39,350 UP 300

MANDO 53,300 DN 100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 828,000 DN 1,000

Doosan Bobcat 34,800 UP 350

H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,050 UP 300

Netmarble 63,700 UP 500

KRAFTON 241,000 DN 2,500

HD HYUNDAI 62,200 UP 1,800

ORION 101,000 DN 500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,350 UP 1,900

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,300 UP 400

BGF Retail 163,000 UP 500

SKCHEM 95,700 DN 700

HDC-OP 12,250 UP 50

HYOSUNG TNC 313,500 UP 4,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 403,000 UP 4,500

HANILCMT 15,250 UP 750

SKBS 113,500 UP 4,500

WooriFinancialGroup 12,200 UP 150

KakaoBank 28,300 UP 500

HYBE 176,000 UP 3,500

SK ie technology 84,300 DN 200

LG Energy Solution 451,000 UP 6,000

DL E&C 41,050 UP 750

kakaopay 64,500 UP 200

K Car 20,650 UP 150

SKSQUARE 40,500 UP 100

(END)