S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 24, 2022
All News 16:39 August 24, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.046 2.990 +5.6
2-year TB 3.284 3.256 +2.8
3-year TB 3.311 3.281 +3.0
10-year TB 3.433 3.361 +7.2
2-year MSB 3.289 3.243 +4.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.298 4.270 +2.8
91-day CD 2.760 2.760 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
Most Saved
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
Russian military aircraft enter Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: S. Korean military
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
(URGENT) Russian military aircraft enters Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: South Korean military
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns against speculative bets amid won's sharp fall