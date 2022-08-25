(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 25)

Yet the system had loopholes as underscored by the same tragic death. The family could have been saved through emergency aid. But the Hwaseong city classified the family as "being ineligible for welfare services" after failing to track their whereabouts. Upon learning of their tragic deaths, President Yoon Suk-yeol told reporters that immediate actions will be taken to make up for the loopholes in the electronic welfare system. The presidential office said that each government office will work to activate timely and proactive welfare services for needy households. Under the current system, welfare benefits must be filed by individuals themselves to prove their dire living conditions. The government must set up systems to track the whereabouts of troubled families when they disappear.