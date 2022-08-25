Korean-language dailies

-- Truth panel finds 'Brothers Welfare Center' case violation of human rights by the state (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon hopes to meet with Xi in person as countries mark 30th anniv. of establishment of diplomatic relations (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon, Xi exchange letters on 30th anniv. of diplomatic relations (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, China agree to open 'new next 30 years' based on 'economic security, core interests' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Parties, gov't agree to provide 3 mln won in financial support to jobseekers who take prep course (Segye Times)

-- DP's central committee votes down reform plans under criticism for loosening of rules (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea posts record low birthrate in Q2 (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- New light shed upon 'Brothers Welfare Center' abuse case as truth panel recommends formal apology from government (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon's confidential schedule leaked on internet fan club of first lady (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Dividend payouts up 20 pct in H1 despite flagging stock markets (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Slow progress in GTX project despite Yoon's call to speed it up (Korea Economic Daily)

