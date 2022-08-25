Six companies to recall over 26,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- BMW Korea, Renault Korea Motors and four other companies will voluntarily recall more than 26,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
The six firms, including Porsche Korea, Stellantis Korea, Ford Sales Service Korea and Toyota Motor Korea Co., are recalling a total of 26,449 units of 48 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
Stellantis is a 50:50 joint venture set up through the merger of U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and French automaker PSA Groupe.
The problems that prompted the recall include a possible fire caused by a faulty crankcase ventilation valve heater in BMW's 528i sedan, software problems in the dashboard of Porsche's Taycan model and a faulty air conditioner system in the Peugeot e-2008 Electric model imported by Stellantis, it said.
Owners of those vehicles can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
(END)
