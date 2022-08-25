Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

August 25, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/22 Rain 60

Incheon 24/22 Rain 60

Suwon 25/22 Rain 60

Cheongju 26/22 Rain 60

Daejeon 27/21 Rain 60

Chuncheon 25/21 Rain 60

Gangneung 27/20 Sunny 60

Jeonju 28/22 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 29/22 Cloudy 30

Jeju 30/24 Sunny 20

Daegu 30/21 Cloudy 30

Busan 28/22 Sunny 20

