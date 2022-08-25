Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Rotem wins 755.7 bln-won train car order in Egypt

All News 09:48 August 25, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Thursday it has received a 755.7 billion-won (US$560 million) order for subway train cars in Egypt.

Under the deal signed with Egypt's National Authority for Tunnels (NAT), Hyundai Rotem will supply subway train cars for the No. 2 and No. 3 subway lines in Cairo by 2028, the company said in a statement.

Hyundai Rotem is an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, which has Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. under its wing.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Rotem shows a subway train built by the South Korean company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Hyundai Rotem-Egypt order
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!