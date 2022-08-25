Full text of BOK statement on monetary policy decision in August

Consumer price inflation has remained high in the 6 percent range due to the accelerating price increases in agricultural and personal services, although increases in the prices of petroleum products have somewhat moderated. Core inflation (excluding changes in food and energy prices from the CPI) and the inflation expectations of the general public have stayed high in the upper-3 percent range and the 4 percent range, respectively. Looking ahead, it is forecast that consumer price inflation could decline due to the decrease in global oil prices but will remain high in the 5-6 percent range for a considerable time as core inflation continues to rise. Consumer price inflation is projected to be 5.2 percent in 2022 and 3.7 percent in 2023, substantially above the May forecast of 4.5 percent in 2022 and 2.9 percent in 2023.