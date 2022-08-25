Seoul shares extend gains on eased uncertainty over BOK rate hike
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's stock market extended gains late Thursday morning as investors gained clarity on the Bank of Korea's monetary tightening.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 22.28 points, or 0.91 percent, to trade at 2,469.73 as of 11:20 a.m.
The Band of Korea raised its policy rate by 0.25 percentage point to 2.5 percent earlier in the day to rein in soaring inflation. It was its seventh rate increase since August last year and fourth successive rate hike.
Investors will also be looking for any clues as to the U.S. central bank's rate hike plan at the annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, slated for Friday (U.S. time), where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to give a speech.
Overnight, the U.S. stock market edged up, snapping a three-day decline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.18 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.29 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.41 percent.
In Seoul, large-cap stocks traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 1.02 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.64 percent. Leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution went up 1 percent, No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced 1.6 percent and internet giant Naver gained 1.86 percent.
Among decliners, top chemical firm LG Chem retreated 0.65 percent, and Samsung SDI declined 1.18 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,335.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.2 won from the previous session's close.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
