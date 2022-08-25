Military reports 1,395 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:12 August 25, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,395 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 257,169, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 995 from the Army, 163 from the Air Force, 86 from the Navy and 84 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 61 cases from the Marine Corps, five from the ministry and one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 8,976 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
