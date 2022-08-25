Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 1,395 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:12 August 25, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,395 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 257,169, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 995 from the Army, 163 from the Air Force, 86 from the Navy and 84 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also 61 cases from the Marine Corps, five from the ministry and one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 8,976 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members waiting for trains at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#military-coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!