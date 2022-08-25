Yoon's approval rating edges up to over 30 pct
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating has risen to over 30 percent, a poll showed Thursday, in a positive sign that his rating may be recovering after a personnel reshuffle and his pledge to better listen to the people.
In the poll of 1,001 voters nationwide conducted by pollsters Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research from Monday to Wednesday, 32 percent gave a positive assessment of his job performance, up 4 percentage points from two weeks earlier.
Yoon's approval rating, which hovered at over 40 percent in June, fell to the 30 percent range in July and to 28 percent in the second week of August.
The disapproval rating inched down 2 percentage points to 63 percent in the same period.
The poll has a margin of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
