U.N. special rapporteur for N. Korea human rights to visit Panmunjom next week
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Elizabeth Salmon, newly appointed U.N. special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights, will visit the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom during her first official trip to South Korea next week, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
Salmon will also visit Hanawon, a state-run resettlement center for newly arrived defectors from the North, on Aug. 30 before visiting the Joint Security Area of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) the following day, according to the official.
On Friday, she will meet Unification Minister Kwon Young-se to discuss the human rights situation in North Korea.
The special rapporteur position was first created in 2004 to investigate and report to the U.N. Human Rights Council and General Assembly on the human rights situation in the reclusive regime in light of international human rights law.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court gives no decision on whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
Russian military aircraft enter Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean military leading key exercise with U.S. in step toward OPCON transition
-
Tree featured in 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' to become natural monument