Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2022 MAMA Awards to be held in Japan in November

All News 15:09 August 25, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The Mnet Asian Music Awards, the K-pop industry's biggest annual year-end music awards, will be held for two days in Japan in November under the changed name, MAMA Awards, the entertainment company that presents the awards said Thursday.

CJ ENM said this year's event will take place at the Kyocera Dome Osaka, a baseball stadium located in Osaka with a capacity of housing 40,000 spectators, from Nov. 29-30.

The show will be streamed live across the world through the music cable channel Mnet's official YouTube channel.

"We'll present a special show that can only be seen at the 2022 MAMA Awards as an awards show representing the K-pop industry," Kim Hyun-soo, the director of CJ ENM's music content, said.

This photo provided by CJ ENM shows the MAMA Awards. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#MAMA Awards #Japan
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!