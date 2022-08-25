Ministry to push for veteran-only parking spots at supermarkets, hotels
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's veterans ministry is pushing to introduce parking spots reserved for war veterans at supermarkets, hotels and other public facilities out of deference to their sacrifices for the nation, an official said Thursday.
The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs has been in consultation with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and other agencies to enable the designation of such parking lots with cooperation from provincial governments and private business operators.
"We are pushing for the parking lots as provincial authorities can set aside spots under their ordinances, while supermarkets and hotels can consider running parking places on their own," the official said on condition of anonymity.
Veterans Minister Park Min-shik and Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong plan to make an official request for cooperation from provincial governments in designating parking spaces for veterans, the official added.
The previous day, John Kelly, the board chairman for the U.S.-headquartered Best Western Hotels & Resorts, agreed to consider introducing parking spots for veterans in its hotels in Korea, according to the official.
Kelly received the Ambassador for Peace medal from the veterans ministry on behalf of his father, Donald H. Kelly who participated in the 1950-53 Korean War.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court gives no decision on whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean military leading key exercise with U.S. in step toward OPCON transition
-
Russian military aircraft enter Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 3rd day amid resurgence woes