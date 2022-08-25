Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Com2uS to launch metaverse platform for consumers, enterprise clients in 2024

15:52 August 25, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean gaming company Com2uS Corp. said Thursday it plans to launch a metaverse platform for consumers and enterprise clients, including SMEs, in 2024.

The company announced its plans to open a beta service of its Com2Verse metaverse platform for a select number of enterprise clients next year and officially launch the service to expand it to both average consumers and SME clients in 2024.

The Com2Verse world is designed to include nine broad cyberspace units called "islands," which will be filled with 900 smaller "blocks" units. Each block units will comprise 100 "cell" space units.

This composite image provided by Com2Verse Corp. shows screenshots of the company's upcoming in-development metaverse platform. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The platform will be operated by Com2uS's metaverse subsidiary Com2Verse Corp.

The service will be divided into public area that is open to all users and private spaces where only authorized users, such as companies, can enter.

Com2Verse has hired Yoo Hyun-Joon, a celebrity architect and professor at Hongik University, as chief creative officer to design the online space.

Com2Verse said KT Corp., Hana Financial Group, SK Networks Co., Kyowon Group, Kyobo Book Centre Co. and Hanmi Healthcare Inc. have agreed to join the platform as initial partners.

Lee Kyoung-il, CEO of Com2Verse, said the company strives to operate the platform as an "open metaverse."

"We want to allow many users to participate in deciding the policy direction and ecosystem, rather than it becoming a space run by one or two companies," Lee said at a press conference in Seoul.

Lee Kyoung-il, CEO of Com2Verse Corp., speaks to reporters at a press conference on the company's upcoming metaverse platform at a Seoul hotel on Aug. 25, 2022. (Yonhap)

