KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HtlShilla 73,800 UP 2,800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 587,000 DN 4,000
MERITZ SECU 4,845 UP 115
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,570 UP 40
SKC 127,000 UP 500
LS 66,500 DN 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES145000 DN2000
GS E&C 30,650 UP 400
Hanmi Science 40,650 UP 300
GS Retail 24,650 UP 100
Ottogi 493,500 DN 4,500
KPIC 126,000 UP 500
DongwonInd 232,500 UP 2,500
GC Corp 160,500 UP 1,500
Shinsegae 221,500 UP 8,500
Nongshim 307,000 DN 4,500
SGBC 52,200 UP 1,600
Hyosung 75,700 UP 1,000
KCC 303,500 0
SKBP 72,000 UP 1,000
Daewoong 24,700 UP 150
AmoreG 34,700 UP 800
HyundaiMtr 192,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,620 UP 120
POSCO Holdings 250,500 UP 5,000
DB INSURANCE 61,700 UP 500
SLCORP 36,250 UP 1,800
Yuhan 57,000 UP 1,200
SamsungElec 59,700 UP 700
NHIS 9,890 UP 100
LOTTE 40,100 UP 950
GCH Corp 19,050 UP 250
LotteChilsung 156,500 UP 1,000
TaekwangInd 847,000 UP 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,930 UP 60
KAL 26,200 UP 300
LG Corp. 83,000 UP 1,700
POSCO CHEMICAL 166,500 UP 500
Boryung 10,400 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 72,000 UP 1,800
