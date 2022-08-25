KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,850 UP 550
DL 66,500 UP 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,100 UP 150
KIA CORP. 79,100 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 86,700 UP 1,200
Daesang 23,300 UP 200
Hyundai M&F INS 33,400 DN 50
TaihanElecWire 1,840 UP 30
Meritz Insurance 37,650 UP 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 69,900 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 36,450 UP 350
HITEJINRO 30,250 UP 250
CJ LOGISTICS 122,000 UP 500
SK hynix 94,100 UP 900
HyundaiEng&Const 47,000 UP 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 33,250 UP 3,750
SamsungF&MIns 197,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,400 UP 350
Kogas 45,350 UP 550
Hanwha 31,250 UP 450
DB HiTek 44,700 UP 1,350
CJ 79,200 UP 900
LX INT 40,800 UP 900
DongkukStlMill 13,500 UP 150
ORION Holdings 15,050 UP 50
ILJIN HYSOLUS 38,550 UP 3,200
SKNetworks 4,780 UP 430
KEPCO E&C 80,000 UP 8,100
KUMHOTIRE 3,500 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDS 131,000 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 58,000 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 600,000 UP 9,000
HyundaiMipoDock 111,500 DN 4,500
IS DONGSEO 37,450 UP 750
S-Oil 105,500 UP 2,000
Hanssem 56,000 UP 3,000
F&F 146,000 UP 3,000
LG Innotek 341,500 UP 15,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 179,500 UP 500
HMM 23,400 UP 1,350
(MORE)
