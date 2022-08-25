KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAI WIA 71,500 UP 3,000
KSOE 99,100 UP 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,250 DN 50
KumhoPetrochem 132,000 DN 1,000
MS IND 21,550 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 137,000 UP 2,000
OCI 125,000 DN 8,000
LS ELECTRIC 58,300 DN 3,000
KorZinc 586,000 UP 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,160 DN 50
ZINUS 45,550 UP 550
Hanchem 226,500 UP 500
Mobis 212,000 UP 3,000
DWS 56,700 UP 100
HANWHA AEROSPACE 74,300 DN 1,500
KEPCO 20,800 UP 450
SamsungSecu 34,100 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 13,200 UP 350
SKTelecom 52,300 UP 1,100
HyundaiElev 28,950 UP 450
S-1 59,600 UP 500
SamsungEng 23,600 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 123,500 UP 500
PanOcean 5,510 UP 220
SAMSUNG CARD 31,800 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 22,400 UP 150
KT 38,550 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL28050 0
DONGSUH 24,650 UP 200
LOTTE TOUR 12,100 UP 400
LG Uplus 12,150 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,200 UP 900
KT&G 82,400 UP 200
Hanon Systems 10,300 UP 50
SK 234,500 UP 2,000
Doosan Enerbility 22,650 UP 1,050
Doosanfc 39,300 UP 550
ShinpoongPharm 27,350 UP 1,500
Handsome 28,600 UP 700
ILJIN MATERIALS 73,500 UP 2,800
(MORE)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
-
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court gives no decision on whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean military leading key exercise with U.S. in step toward OPCON transition
-
Russian military aircraft enter Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 3rd day amid resurgence woes