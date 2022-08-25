KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 15,200 UP 550
COWAY 63,800 UP 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 100,500 UP 900
IBK 9,710 UP 70
HDSINFRA 5,700 UP 10
NCsoft 368,500 UP 7,500
LG H&H 710,000 UP 37,000
Celltrion 197,500 UP 4,000
TKG Huchems 21,950 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 174,500 DN 2,000
KIH 58,200 UP 400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,500 UP 1,100
KEPCO KPS 43,550 UP 550
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,150 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 99,100 UP 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,750 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 414,000 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,300 UP 200
LGCHEM 616,000 UP 2,000
LG Display 15,600 UP 200
DWEC 5,280 UP 60
Kangwonland 26,500 UP 50
NAVER 244,500 UP 3,000
Kakao 76,100 UP 1,200
DSME 21,600 DN 350
HANATOUR SERVICE 53,400 UP 900
COSMAX 62,800 UP 800
KIWOOM 84,500 UP 1,600
GS 45,350 0
LIG Nex1 102,500 UP 3,200
Fila Holdings 30,850 UP 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 177,000 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,200 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,325 UP 35
AMOREPACIFIC 124,500 UP 3,000
FOOSUNG 16,600 DN 150
SK Innovation 205,000 0
Youngone Corp 44,350 UP 450
CSWIND 67,200 DN 1,800
GKL 16,000 UP 100
(MORE)
