KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KOLON IND 53,000 UP 1,000
HanmiPharm 303,500 UP 2,500
SD Biosensor 35,250 UP 450
Meritz Financial 29,500 UP 250
BNK Financial Group 6,780 UP 70
emart 100,500 UP 500
KBFinancialGroup 50,300 DN 100
POONGSAN 29,350 UP 550
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY368 00 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 38,100 UP 900
Hansae 16,600 UP 350
PIAM 37,650 UP 1,100
HANJINKAL 58,400 0
CHONGKUNDANG 86,900 UP 1,100
DoubleUGames 40,350 UP 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,100 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,300 UP 250
Netmarble 64,100 UP 400
KRAFTON 244,500 UP 3,500
HD HYUNDAI 61,900 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 845,000 UP 17,000
ORION 101,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,100 DN 200
MANDO 54,300 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 163,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 98,300 UP 2,600
HDC-OP 12,550 UP 300
HYOSUNG TNC 315,000 UP 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 428,500 UP 25,500
HANILCMT 15,300 UP 50
SKBS 116,500 UP 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,300 UP 100
KakaoBank 28,300 0
HYBE 173,500 DN 2,500
SK ie technology 84,600 UP 300
LG Energy Solution 459,000 UP 8,000
DL E&C 41,400 UP 350
kakaopay 65,400 UP 900
K Car 21,300 UP 650
SKSQUARE 41,000 UP 500
(END)
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
(LEAD) Supreme Court gives no decision on whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
(2nd LD) S. Korean military leading key exercise with U.S. in step toward OPCON transition
Russian military aircraft enter Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: S. Korean military
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 3rd day amid resurgence woes