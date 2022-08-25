Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 August 25, 2022

KOLON IND 53,000 UP 1,000
HanmiPharm 303,500 UP 2,500
SD Biosensor 35,250 UP 450
Meritz Financial 29,500 UP 250
BNK Financial Group 6,780 UP 70
emart 100,500 UP 500
KBFinancialGroup 50,300 DN 100
POONGSAN 29,350 UP 550
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY368 00 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 38,100 UP 900
Hansae 16,600 UP 350
PIAM 37,650 UP 1,100
HANJINKAL 58,400 0
CHONGKUNDANG 86,900 UP 1,100
DoubleUGames 40,350 UP 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,100 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,300 UP 250
Netmarble 64,100 UP 400
KRAFTON 244,500 UP 3,500
HD HYUNDAI 61,900 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 845,000 UP 17,000
ORION 101,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,100 DN 200
MANDO 54,300 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 163,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 98,300 UP 2,600
HDC-OP 12,550 UP 300
HYOSUNG TNC 315,000 UP 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 428,500 UP 25,500
HANILCMT 15,300 UP 50
SKBS 116,500 UP 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,300 UP 100
KakaoBank 28,300 0
HYBE 173,500 DN 2,500
SK ie technology 84,600 UP 300
LG Energy Solution 459,000 UP 8,000
DL E&C 41,400 UP 350
kakaopay 65,400 UP 900
K Car 21,300 UP 650
SKSQUARE 41,000 UP 500
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!