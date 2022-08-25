S. Korea holds first policy meeting on N.K. human rights in over 2 years
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea held an interagency government meeting Thursday on its North Korean human rights policy for the first time in over two years.
The meeting, last held in May 2020, came as the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol administration seeks a "principle-based" approach toward the North's human rights issue in a shift from the previous liberal Moon Jae-in government accused of having prioritized improving inter-Korean ties over addressing it.
Chairing the meeting of the 2022 Council on North Korean Human Rights, Vice Unification Minister Kim Ki-woong expressed hope that the session will provide an opportunity to discuss the implementation of the Yoon administration's North Korean human rights policy.
"I look forward to a productive discussion on the human rights situation of North Koreans, as well as the current policies of each ministry on promoting human rights and the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's key policy direction," Kim said.
Also attending the session were director general-level officials from the unification, foreign and justice ministries, as well as Lee Shin-wha, a political science professor at Korea University, who was recently appointed as the new envoy for North Korean human rights -- a position that had been left vacant since September 2017.
Launched in October 2016, the council aims to strengthen intra-government policy coordination to help improve human rights in the reclusive country.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court gives no decision on whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean military leading key exercise with U.S. in step toward OPCON transition
-
Russian military aircraft enter Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 3rd day amid resurgence woes