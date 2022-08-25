Internet-only Toss Bank to raise 300 bln won by issuing new shares
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Internet-only bank Toss Bank said Thursday that it will sell new shares to raise around 300 billion won (US$224.7 million) to fund business operations.
The bank said that its board of directors has approved the stock issuance of 60 million shares, including 45 million common shares and 15 million convertible shares.
The new shares will be sold for 5,000 won apiece and the sale, if completed, will raise the total value of company's capital stock to 1.35 trillion won.
It will mark the company's sixth paid-in capital increase since its operations began last October.
Toss Bank is one of three internet-only banks doing business in South Korea, along with KakaoBank and K-Bank.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court gives no decision on whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean military leading key exercise with U.S. in step toward OPCON transition
-
Russian military aircraft enter Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 3rd day amid resurgence woes