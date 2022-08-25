DP proposes controversial 'bulletproof' charter revision again
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party launched a second attempt Thursday to revise its charter to allow the cancellation of party membership suspension for those indicted for corruption charges amid criticism it is aimed at protecting upcoming party chair Lee Jae-myung.
The DP's party affairs committee re-approved the revision proposal and sent it to the party's central committee again, a day after the central committee voted down a package of amendments, including the membership suspension cancellation proposal.
Party officials said they believe the package was rejected not because of the membership suspension cancellation proposal but because of another proposed revision to prioritize the result of a general vote of party members over the decision of a conference of party delegates.
On Thursday, the party excluded that proposal from the revision package.
The move came despite criticism that the proposals are intended to prevent membership suspension of former presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and expand his influence within the party. But pro-Lee lawmakers argue the amendment is a measure to protect all party members from what they call politically motivated probes by the prosecution.
Lee, currently under investigation over corruption allegations, is an overwhelming front-runner in the DP's leadership race and is widely expected to be elected as the new leader in a national convention set for Sunday.
After the central committee's decision, the DP's emergency committee proposed the revision again, this time only touching on the membership suspension clause, saying the other proposal was the main reason for the rejection.
The fresh proposal will be put to the central committee's vote Friday.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court gives no decision on whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean military leading key exercise with U.S. in step toward OPCON transition
-
Russian military aircraft enter Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 3rd day amid resurgence woes