(LEAD) S. Korea to host Costa Rica, Cameroon in World Cup tuneups in Sept.
(ATTN: ADDS details in paras 3-4)
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will face Costa Rica and Cameroon at home in September as part of their preparation for this year's FIFA World Cup, the national football governing body announced Thursday.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said the match against Costa Rica will be on Sept. 23 at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, and the Cameroon game will be on Sept. 27 at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the capital city. Both matches will kick off at 8 p.m.
They will be the final two matches at home for South Korea at full strength before the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar.
The KFA is hoping to schedule another friendly in early November on home soil before the national team departs for Qatar. Per FIFA international match regulations, players competing at this year's World Cup may only be released by their clubs on Nov. 14. South Korea will likely play their one final tuneup match before that date. This means only players from the Korean or Japanese leagues, whose seasons will be over by the end of October or early November, will be available for South Korea, with Europe-based stars likely joining the national team in Qatar.
The KFA will also schedule separate matches for the two visiting countries and will invite Uzbekistan as their opponent.
Cameroon and Uzbekistan will play each other on Sept. 23 in Goyang prior to the South Korea-Costa Rica game. The venue and the date for the Costa Rica-Uzbekistan match will be announced later, the KFA said.
In June, South Korea played four friendly matches in a 13-day window. They lost to Brazil 5-1 but defeated Chile 2-0 and Egypt 4-1. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Paraguay.
Both Costa Rica and Cameroon are bound for Qatar.
Costa Rica, ranked 34th, will play Germany, Spain and Japan in Group E. The 38th-ranked Cameroon will face Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland in Group G.
South Korea, world No. 28, are in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana.
In all-time meetings, South Korea have four wins, two draws and three losses against Costa Rica. Their last showdown took place in September 2018 at Goyang Stadium, a 2-0 South Korean victory in Paulo Bento's head coaching debut for the Taeguk Warriors.
South Korea have not lost to Cameroon, with two wins and two draws. Their most recent matchup ended in a scoreless draw in May 2001.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court gives no decision on whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean military leading key exercise with U.S. in step toward OPCON transition
-
Russian military aircraft enter Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 3rd day amid resurgence woes