S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 25, 2022
All News 16:37 August 25, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.190 3.046 +14.4
2-year TB 3.533 3.284 +24.9
3-year TB 3.531 3.311 +22.0
10-year TB 3.593 3.433 +16.0
2-year MSB 3.505 3.289 +21.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.507 4.298 +20.9
91-day CD 2.920 2.760 +16.0
(END)
