Yoon's approval rating edges up to over 30 pct
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating has risen to over 30 percent, a poll showed Thursday, in a positive sign that his rating may be recovering after a personnel reshuffle and his pledge to better listen to the people.
In the poll of 1,001 voters nationwide conducted by pollsters Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research from Monday to Wednesday, 32 percent gave a positive assessment of his job performance, up 4 percentage points from two weeks earlier.
-----------------
DP proposes controversial 'bulletproof' charter revision again
SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party launched a second attempt Thursday to revise its charter to allow the cancellation of party membership suspension for those indicted for corruption charges amid criticism it is aimed at protecting upcoming party chair Lee Jae-myung.
The DP's party affairs committee re-approved the revision proposal and sent it to the party's central committee again, a day after the central committee voted down a package of amendments, including the membership suspension cancellation proposal.
-----------------
Ex-vice justice minister convicted for assaulting taxi driver
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Former Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu was given a suspended prison term on Thursday for assaulting a taxi driver and attempting to destroy evidence.
The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Lee to six months in prison, suspended for two years, for assaulting the driver in November 2020. Lee, who was appointed as a vice justice minister in December 2020 under the previous administration, resigned six months later.
-----------------
Internet-only Toss Bank to raise 300 bln won by issuing new shares
SEOUL -- Internet-only bank Toss Bank said Thursday that it will sell new shares to raise around 300 billion won (US$224.7 million) to fund business operations.
The bank said that its board of directors has approved the stock issuance of 60 million shares, including 45 million common shares and 15 million convertible shares.
-----------------
S. Korea holds first policy meeting on N.K. human rights in over 2 years
SEOUL -- South Korea held an interagency government meeting Thursday on its North Korean human rights policy for the first time in over two years.
The meeting, last held in May 2020, came as the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol administration seeks a "principle-based" approach toward the North's human rights issue in a shift from the previous liberal Moon Jae-in government accused of having prioritized improving inter-Korean ties over addressing it.
-----------------
BOK chief to leave for U.S. to attend Jackson Hole meeting
SEOUL -- South Korea's top central banker will attend the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual symposium this week to discuss the latest global economic conditions and monetary policy direction, his office said Thursday.
Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong will leave for the United States on Thursday to attend the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium hosted by the Fed that will kick off Friday (U.S. time) for a two-day run, according to Seoul's central bank.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks end higher for 2nd day on eased uncertainty over BOK rate hike
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished higher Thursday as investors gained clarity on the Bank of Korea's monetary tightening. The Korean won also gained ground against the U.S. dollar.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 29.81 points, or 1.22 percent, to close at 2,477.26, keeping the two-day winning streak.
-----------------
U.N. special rapporteur for N. Korea human rights to visit Panmunjom next week
SEOUL -- Elizabeth Salmon, newly appointed U.N. special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights, will visit the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom during her first official trip to South Korea next week, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
Salmon will also visit Hanawon, a state-run resettlement center for newly arrived defectors from the North, on Aug. 30 before visiting the Joint Security Area of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) the following day, according to the official.
-----------------
Singer Psy's company under probe over death of water concert worker
SEOUL -- An artist management company established by world famous singer Psy has come under investigation by the labor ministry over the death of an outsourced worker during the dismantling of facilities after a Psy concert, officials said Thursday.
The ministry's Gangwon Province branch office began a raid on P Nation's head office in southern Seoul and its subcontractors around 9:30 a.m., the officials said.
-----------------
S. Korea to host Costa Rica, Cameroon in World Cup tuneups in Sept.
SEOUL -- South Korea will face Costa Rica and Cameroon at home in September as part of their preparation for this year's FIFA World Cup, the national football governing body announced Thursday.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said the match against Costa Rica will be on Sept. 23 at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, and the Cameroon game will be on Sept. 27 at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the capital city. Both matches will kick off at 8 p.m.
