S. Korea to sell 10.5 tln won worth of gov't bonds in September
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 10.5 trillion won (US$7.86 billion) in government bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry will issue 1.3 trillion won in Treasurys with a two-year maturity, 1.6 trillion won in Treasury bonds with a maturity of three years, and another 1.6 trillion won in five-year government bonds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The sales of longer-dated bonds will include 3 trillion won in 30-year Treasury notes and 300 billion won in state debts with a maturity of 50 years.
In August, the country issued 12.13 trillion won in state bonds, the ministry said.
The ministry earlier said it plans to issue 166 trillion won in government bonds this year, down 14.5 trillion won from the record-high sale of 180.5 trillion won in 2021.
