First lady visits memorial altar for Suwon mother, 2 daughters
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon-hee on Thursday visited the memorial altar for a mother and her two daughters who were found dead earlier this week after reportedly struggling with illness and financial hardships.
The mother, in her 60s, and her daughters, in their 40s, apparently took their own lives at their home in Suwon, just south of Seoul.
The news shook the nation as it served as a stark reminder of the gaps in the country's welfare system.
Dressed in black, Kim arrived at the memorial altar inside a hospital in Suwon and paid her respects to the deceased before briefly talking with Buddhist officials who had officiated a memorial ceremony for the family.
"First lady Kim thanked us for doing what the state should be doing," a Buddhist official said.
President Yoon Suk-yeol spoke to the tragedy on Tuesday, saying such cases called for "special measures" to improve the welfare system.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court gives no decision on whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean military leading key exercise with U.S. in step toward OPCON transition
-
Russian military aircraft enter Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 3rd day amid resurgence woes