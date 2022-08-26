(LEAD) N. Korea claims recent fever outbreak caused by flu, not coronavirus
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more details; MODIFIES lead paras; ADDS byline)
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday the latest fever cases in the northeastern province of Ryanggang were found to have been caused by influenza.
On Thursday, the North said four fever cases suspected of carrying "malignant epidemic" were reported in Ryanggang Province bordering China, raising concerns over a second coronavirus wave just two weeks after it declared victory over the crisis that began in mid-May.
"According to information from the State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters, it made clear that all the fever cases that occurred in Ryanggang Province were influenza," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
Health officials urged people to wear masks and report to relevant authorities without traveling or moving if they show symptoms of fever, saying that influenza can easily occur in all areas of the country.
The fever patients returned back to normal body temperature and the lockdown of the area was lifted, according to the KCNA.
The Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, urged people to remain on "maximum" alert against the global crisis and maintain "ironclad barriers" to prevent the spread of infections.
"We still have a long way to go before the emergency anti-epidemic work is over," it said.
The paper called on officials and workers to "fulfill their responsibilities and roles" by tightening their antivirus efforts and following quarantine guidelines.
On Aug. 10, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared victory over COVID-19 and ordered the lifting of the country's "maximum emergency anti-epidemic" measures.
Pyongyang had claimed to be coronavirus-free for over two years amid the global outbreak before announcing its first COVID-19 case on May 12.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court gives no decision on whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 3rd day amid resurgence woes
-
Singer Psy's company under probe over death of water concert worker
-
(LEAD) S. Korea seeks to join hands with EU over U.S. inflation reduction act
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wins 3 tln won deal to build nuclear power plant in Egypt