Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:55 August 26, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- Household debt burden increases in just 1 month (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'K-reactor' takes off; S. Korea wins 3 tln-won deal to build nuclear power plant in Egypt (Kookmin Daily)
-- K-reactor exports resume after 13 years; S. Korea wins 3 tln-won deal in Egypt (Donga Ilbo)
-- K-reactor wins 3 tln-won deal in Egypt (Seoul Shinmun)
-- BOK conducts first-ever 4th consecutive rate hike to tackle high inflation (Segye Times)
-- 'Zero temporary contract' job policy increased temporary contracts (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Stagflation cloud darkens (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- BOK hikes key rate by quarter point to 2.5 pct (Hankyoreh)
-- Backed by fandoms, political YouTubers expand power (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Era of 'pension-rich' to come (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- BOK hikes key rate to 2.5 pct in unprecedented fourth consecutive hike (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Rates upped by a quarter point as inflation persists (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- BOK makes 4th consecutive rate hike (Korea Herald)
-- BOK hikes key rate by 25 basis points to 2.5 pct, rules out 'big step' move (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!