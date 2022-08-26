Korean-language dailies

-- Household debt burden increases in just 1 month (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'K-reactor' takes off; S. Korea wins 3 tln-won deal to build nuclear power plant in Egypt (Kookmin Daily)

-- K-reactor exports resume after 13 years; S. Korea wins 3 tln-won deal in Egypt (Donga Ilbo)

-- K-reactor wins 3 tln-won deal in Egypt (Seoul Shinmun)

-- BOK conducts first-ever 4th consecutive rate hike to tackle high inflation (Segye Times)

-- 'Zero temporary contract' job policy increased temporary contracts (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Stagflation cloud darkens (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- BOK hikes key rate by quarter point to 2.5 pct (Hankyoreh)

-- Backed by fandoms, political YouTubers expand power (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Era of 'pension-rich' to come (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- BOK hikes key rate to 2.5 pct in unprecedented fourth consecutive hike (Korea Economic Daily)

