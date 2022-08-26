Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Household debt burden increases in just 1 month (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'K-reactor' takes off; S. Korea wins 3 tln-won deal to build nuclear power plant in Egypt (Kookmin Daily)
-- K-reactor exports resume after 13 years; S. Korea wins 3 tln-won deal in Egypt (Donga Ilbo)
-- K-reactor wins 3 tln-won deal in Egypt (Seoul Shinmun)
-- BOK conducts first-ever 4th consecutive rate hike to tackle high inflation (Segye Times)
-- 'Zero temporary contract' job policy increased temporary contracts (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Stagflation cloud darkens (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- BOK hikes key rate by quarter point to 2.5 pct (Hankyoreh)
-- Backed by fandoms, political YouTubers expand power (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Era of 'pension-rich' to come (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- BOK hikes key rate to 2.5 pct in unprecedented fourth consecutive hike (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Rates upped by a quarter point as inflation persists (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- BOK makes 4th consecutive rate hike (Korea Herald)
-- BOK hikes key rate by 25 basis points to 2.5 pct, rules out 'big step' move (Korea Times)
