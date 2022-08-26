(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 26)

The voting down of the revision in the Central Committee puts the brakes on the move by party members close to Lee Jae-myung -- the former DP presidential candidate now running for the chairmanship of the party -- to rescue him from various charges. Nevertheless, the interim committee plans to resubmit the revision to the Central Committee after excluding the clause on prioritizing votes by those party members over decisions by the national convention of delegates. The emergency committee has decided to hold another Central Committee meeting on Friday even though it takes at least five days to reconvene the Central Committee meeting. That's sheer violation of party rules.