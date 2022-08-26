BTS' 'Butter' music video tops 800 mln views
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The music video for BTS' 2021 megahit single "Butter" has surpassed 800 million YouTube views, becoming the eighth video from the K-pop group to hit the milestone.
The video passed the 800 million threshold at about 4 p.m. Thursday, about 15 months after it was uploaded online on May 21 last year, the group's agency Big Hit Music said Friday.
The upbeat summer song became a global hit upon its release, staying on the Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart for 10 non-consecutive weeks.
The song's music video earned 108.2 million views in its first 24 hours, giving it the biggest first-day view count of all time on YouTube.
The seven-piece group will hold a one-day concert in Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Oct. 15 to support the port city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030.
