Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 August 26, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/20 Cloudy 0
Incheon 27/21 Cloudy 10
Suwon 29/20 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 29/19 Sunny 20
Daejeon 28/18 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 28/19 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 29/20 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 28/19 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 29/20 Cloudy 10
Jeju 28/24 Cloudy 20
Daegu 29/20 Sunny 10
Busan 29/22 Cloudy 0
(END)
