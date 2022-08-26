Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 26, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/20 Cloudy 0

Incheon 27/21 Cloudy 10

Suwon 29/20 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 29/19 Sunny 20

Daejeon 28/18 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 28/19 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 29/20 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 28/19 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 29/20 Cloudy 10

Jeju 28/24 Cloudy 20

Daegu 29/20 Sunny 10

Busan 29/22 Cloudy 0

(END)

