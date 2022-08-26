Two large art fairs set to open in Seoul next week
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Two big international art fairs will take place in Seoul next week, bringing together a combined 350 galleries from around the world, the events' organizers said Friday.
The 21st edition of the annual Korean International Art Fair (KIAF) Seoul and the inaugural Frieze Seoul, a prestigious international contemporary art fair by leading art platform Frieze, will simultaneously kick off next Friday at COEX in southern Seoul.
KIAF Seoul, the largest art event in the country organized by the Galleries Association of Korea, will feature drawings and sculptures from 164 galleries at home and abroad, including Seoul-based Kukje Gallery and Gallery Hyundai.
Works by the world's renowned artists, including Roman Ondak from Slovakia, Michael Craig-Martin and Anish Kapoor from Britain, will be presented during the five-day event.
Its satellite art fair, KIAF Plus, will be held at the Seoul Trade Exhibition and Convention (SETEC) in southern Seoul from Friday to Tuesday, giving a focus on smaller and younger galleries, and new media art, like non-fungible tokens. A total of 73 galleries from 11 countries will take part in the spin-off event.
At Frieze Seoul, 110 galleries from 21 countries, including prominent galleries, like Gagosian Gallery, Perrotin Gallery and Hauser & Wirth, will take part in the first Frieze event to take place in Asia. Frieze is considered one of the world's leading art fairs and takes place in several cities around the world, like London, Los Angeles and New York.
They will showcase works by Damien Hirst, Takashi Murakami, Louise Bourgeois, George Condo and Mark Bradford.
Frieze Seoul will run until Monday.
KIAF Seoul said online galleries will be also available in a bid to help visitors check its lineup before buying a piece, while visitors can observe artworks through a virtual reality program at Frieze Seoul.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court gives no decision on whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 3rd day amid resurgence woes
-
Singer Psy's company under probe over death of water concert worker
-
(LEAD) S. Korea seeks to join hands with EU over U.S. inflation reduction act
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wins 3 tln won deal to build nuclear power plant in Egypt