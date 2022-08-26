S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 100,000 for 4th day amid resurgence woes
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed above 100,000 for the fourth consecutive day Friday amid concerns over a resurgence of the omicron subvariant.
The country added 101,140 new COVID-19 infections, including 358 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 22,802,985, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Daily infections jumped to 180,752 cases on Aug. 17 from 84,097 a day earlier. The daily tally then declined over the following five days, falling to 59,025 on Monday.
But the daily caseload rebounded to 150,219 on Tuesday before dropping to 139,324 on Wednesday and 113,371 on Thursday.
The country reported 81 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 26,413, the KDCA said. The fatality rate stood at 0.12 percent.
The number of critically ill patients came to 575, up from 566 a day earlier.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court gives no decision on whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 3rd day amid resurgence woes
-
Singer Psy's company under probe over death of water concert worker
-
(LEAD) S. Korea seeks to join hands with EU over U.S. inflation reduction act
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wins 3 tln won deal to build nuclear power plant in Egypt