Jeju to adopt e-travel authorization system for foreign arrivals on Sept. 1
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju will adopt an e-travel authorization system for foreign arrivals from visa-free nations starting next month, officials said Friday.
The plan to introduce the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization (K-ETA) came after hundreds of Thai tourists who recently entered Jeju for tourism disappeared or were turned away over suspected overstay attempts.
The Seoul government had so far exempted foreign arrivals through Jeju International Airport from the K-ETA, taking into consideration that Jeju is a tourist spot.
Starting next Thursday, citizens from 112 visa-waiver countries, including Thailand, must obtain the ETA online before traveling, according to the Ministry of Justice.
The K-ETA is an online electronic travel authorization that foreign visitors from visa-free nations need to obtain before entering the country for the purposes of tourism, visiting relatives or business. They are required to submit personal and other information through a website or a mobile application.
South Korea first introduced the K-ETA in September last year for 112 countries with which it has visa-waiver agreements or other similar arrangements to allow no-visa entry.
The move is aimed at tightening the screening for possible illegal entry by foreigners taking advantage of the visa-waiver program, the ministry said.
Out of 1,504 Thai nationals who arrived at Jeju International Airport from Bangkok through a direct Jeju Airlines flight between Aug. 2 and Aug. 22, 855 were denied entry and forced to return home, the ministry said.
Of the other 649 people who entered the country for a three-day tourism program, 101 broke away from their tour groups and disappeared, officials said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
-
Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court gives no decision on whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 3rd day amid resurgence woes
-
Singer Psy's company under probe over death of water concert worker
-
(LEAD) S. Korea seeks to join hands with EU over U.S. inflation reduction act
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wins 3 tln won deal to build nuclear power plant in Egypt
-
178 people nabbed for selling, buying marijuana