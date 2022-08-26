The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 August 26, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.50 2.50
1-M 2.58 2.55
2-M 2.71 2.64
3-M 2.84 2.76
6-M 3.27 3.17
12-M 3.65 3.52
(END)
