Seoul shares up late Fri. morning ahead of Jackson Hole meeting
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's stock market traded higher late Friday morning as investors awaited the gathering of central bankers in the United States.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 14.39 points, or 0.58 percent, to trade at 2,491.65 as of 11:20 a.m.
Investors will be closely looking for any clues into the pace and the scale of the U.S. central bank's monetary tightening plan at the meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, slated for Friday (U.S. time), where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to give a speech.
Overnight, the U.S. stock market closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.98 percent, the S&P 500 gained spiked 1.41 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rallied 1.67 percent.
In Seoul, most large-cap stocks traded higher on net-buying by foreign investors.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 1.34 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 1.7 percent. Leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution went up 1.53 percent, No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.78 percent, and internet giant Naver gained 0.2 percent.
Among losers, biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion shed 2.03 percent and Kia lost 0.13 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,334.40 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.8 won from the previous session's close.
