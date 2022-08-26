Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 1,235 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:05 August 26, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,235 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 258,401, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 894 from the Army, 163 from the Air Force, 67 from the Navy, 59 from the Marine Corps and 45 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also six cases from the ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 8,453 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members walking at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#military-coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!